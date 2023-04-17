BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Tank Company was Captured by the Rebel Forces of the RRF at one of the Military Bases of the Sudan Army.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
98 views • 04/17/2023

Best comment made on this video:

Its a US led coup, they are western agents. When government of Sudan leased port to Russian navy US regime publicly declared they would topple it. Here you have western special forces with US drone support leading the assault on government installations.

Video Description:

A tank company captured by the rebel forces of the RRF at one of the military bases of the Sudan army.

It is also reported that in Khartoum, the rebels seized the building of the country's military intelligence.

