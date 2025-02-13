In the summer of 2023, as part of the AFU counteroffensive, they attacked in several directions, including the Vremivka area. During the fierce battles, some territories were lost, but by the beginning of 2025, the Russian Armed Forces not only almost regained all the lost positions, but also approached the outskirts of Velyka Novosilka.



▪️By January 14, Russian troops pushed Ukrainian formations out of Neskuchne, and by January 17, they raised the flag in Vremivka over the ruins of a house on Gagarin Street. As a result, the enemy forces in Velyka Novosilka found themselves in partial encirclement.



▪️Later, Russian troops cleared the forest belts north of Velyka Novosilka and began fighting on the outskirts. Another direction of attack was the interfluve of the Kashlahach and Shaitanka rivers.



▪️As a result, Russian assault troops cleared a path almost to the river and divided the AFU garrison into two parts. Part of the encircled enemy forces were destroyed, the other part was forced to surrender. By January 25, the cauldron in the south of Velyka Novosilka was eliminated, and by January 26 the village was effectively liberated.



And now the Russian Armed Forces have several directions for attack. For now, regrouping and reconnaissance activities are underway in anticipation of possible offensive activity.



Source @rybar





