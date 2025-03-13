With Beanz Ep 21 - An Unscheduled Impromptu Show





Gigi is back! We go over news, reminisce, ask fun questions, and we also discuss why it is important to HOLD YOUR ELECTED OFFICIALS ACCOUNTABLE!! It really is a fun one today, so make sure to share it out with all of your friends and help me grow this thing! Also, SLEEP WELL! Get yourself some Pre-Sleep! http://Presleep.co/Beanz!





http://Linktree.com/WithBeanz





Who is Dave Weldon? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHtuILnzYZ4





Lee Zeldin: https://x.com/epaleezeldin/status/1899876025363837292





Gigi takes on Lee Zeldin: https://rumble.com/vifr25-tpp-fast-track-protest-at-rep.-lee-zeldins-office-in-long-island-ny.html





Things you should know: https://x.com/BasedMikeLee/status/1899683827162791953





RFK talks sense: https://x.com/EndTribalism/status/1899642030437085640





Source: https://rumble.com/v6qj5h8-with-beanz-ep-21-the-an-unscheduled-impromptu-show.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





Surprisingly, the most important URL was NOT included:





1912 Eighth Grade Examination for Bullitt County Schools





This copy of the Eighth Grade Exam for Bullitt County Schools in 1912 was donated to the museum. We thought you might like to see what the test looked like more than a hundred years ago. Obviously it tested some things that were more relevant at that time than now, and it should not be used to compare student knowledge then and now.





https://www.bullittcountyhistory.com/bchistory/schoolexam1912.html





1912 Eighth Grade Examination for Bullitt County Schools - Answers

The museum staff has put together the following answer sheet for the 1912 examination displayed on another page. As we noted on that page, the test focused on some things that were more relevant at that time than now, and it should not be used to compare student knowledge then and now.





https://www.bullittcountyhistory.com/bchistory/schoolexam1912ans.html





Question #1: Define the following forms of government: Democracy, Limit Monarchy, Absolute Monarchy, Republic. Give examples of each.





The term democracy was derived from Greek meaning "people rule" in the fifth century B.C. to denote political systems that existed in some Greek city-states like Athens. While a "pure" democracy includes all of its people making all of its decisions as a group, as a practical matter this will not work except in quite small groups.





Article IV, Section 4 of the United States Constitution says, "The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government," making it clear that this nation is a republic. However, we commonly hear it referred to as a democracy, and it seems possible, even likely that this was the intended response.





(We understand that some have objected to our selection of the United States as the likely answer to this question, and we accept that it is better classified as a republic, a representative democracy, or something similar. However, since there did not exist a single nation in 1912 that could be considered a pure democracy, we can't think of a better answer. If you disagree, you are welcome to do so. Please keep in mind that we do not have the original answers, and this page represents our best effort to provide answers.)





Limited or constitutional monarchy is a form of government in which a monarch acts as head of state within the guidelines of a constitution. The likely answer in 1912 would have been Great Britain.





In an absolute monarchy, the monarch wields unrestricted political power over the sovereign state and its people. Until 1905 the Tsars of Russia governed as absolute monarchs. Another possible example might have been Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany and Prussia.





A republic is a government where the head of state is not a monarch. Leadership positions are directly or indirectly elected or appointed rather than inherited. In 1912 an example might have been the Republic of France or even the United States of America.