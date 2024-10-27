© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Current Daily Routine Displaced Family in Tents 10-26-24
سفرة ام يوسف من غزه
@emyouseef
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSiC-tkOb74
اول روتين بالخيمه😞 تعالو شوفو كيف قضينا اول يوم🥲ما بين الصعب والسهل رعشه امل و فرحه تخلينا سعداء رضي
The first routine in the tent😞 Come and see how we spent the first day🥲 Between the difficult and the easy, a tremor of hope and joy made us happy.