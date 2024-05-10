BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Weaponization Debate with John Glen Weaver vs Cheap Tricks Ricketts - 2024 Nebraska Primary Debate
Real Free News
Real Free News
82 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 12 months ago

Scott: What do you think about the weaponization of the corrupt DOJ by the criminal Biden administration?


John Glen Weaver: I’m going to stop the weaponiztion.


Chris: He’s going to stop the Weaponization.


Gary: Dementia Joe’s DOJ is out of control.


Cheap Tricks Ricketts: So like hey guys I’m totally for the weaponization of the DOJ and anyway the Government can punish anyone who’s against the New World Order that I’m trying to join by selling out America and double-crossing Nebraskans. I hope I can weaponize the justice system to go after anyone who doesn’t think I’m super cool because there’s no place like Nebraska.


Rosie: He’s going to continue the corruption.


Ian: I would like to order a “new world” too, does it come with a toy?


Scott: Well there you have it folks, the choice between truth and justice or a corrupt and crazy banana republic.


Vote John Glen Weaver

https://www.weaverforsenate.com/


#nebraska #primarydebate #nebraskaprimary #debate #election #nebraskaelection #goodmorningnebraska #petericketts #donbacon #debfischer #mikeflood #adriansmith #JohnGlenWeaver #danfrei #scottvorhees #kfab #kfak #omaha #omahanebraska #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #election2024 #2024elections #teamricketts #rickettsforsenate #jgweaverne

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlineslivenowinforeal free news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy