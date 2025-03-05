Disgraceful' - Cruz slams Democrats’ behavior during Trump speech

Disgraceful' — GOP Senator slams Democrats’ behavior during Trump speech

When Trump started his address, “not a single Democrat applauded” or stood up, in a clear show of disrespect to the office of the US President, recalls Ted Cruz.

“There was one thing the entire night they applauded for. That we sent hundreds of billions of dollars to Ukraine. They all stood and cheered that we sent money to Ukraine, but they will not applaud for America,”Cruz added.



