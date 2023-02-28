ENG SUBTITLES - The EMF Assault - How to Protect Yourself

English Subtitles - EMF and 5G radiation is everywhere and it is getting stronger all the time. It is already impacting one in every three people in Canada. Yet the 5G roll-out in support of Agenda 2030 is relentless and seemingly unstoppable. EMF experts Paul Pasternak and Michael Dawes discuss what we can do to protect ourselves and our children from this invisible-human’ assault.

This meeting is a collaboration with Canada Health Alliance and is hosted by CHA Executive Director,

Alan Brough