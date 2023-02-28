© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ENG SUBTITLES - The EMF Assault - How to Protect Yourself
59 views • 02/28/2023
English Subtitles - EMF and 5G radiation is everywhere and it is getting stronger all the time. It is already impacting one in every three people in Canada. Yet the 5G roll-out in support of Agenda 2030 is relentless and seemingly unstoppable. EMF experts Paul Pasternak and Michael Dawes discuss what we can do to protect ourselves and our children from this invisible-human’ assault.
This meeting is a collaboration with Canada Health Alliance and is hosted by CHA Executive Director,
Alan Brough
Vaccine Choice Canada is now pleased to be working in collaboration with Canada Health Alliance.
Vaccine Choice Canada: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
Canada Health Alliance: https://canadahealthalliance.org/
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donation/
https://canadahealthalliance.org/donate/
Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.
Stay informed by joining today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
VCC’s NEW Podcast Channel: https://podcast.uptoeveryone.com/
