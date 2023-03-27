© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Clayton Llewellen Pt. 2
Mar 25, 2023
Dr. Kandiss Taylor has a serious and informative interview with Clayton of heavensharvest.com, part 2! Clayton Llewellen is the owner of Heaven's Harvest, and on today's episode he will tell you everything you need to know to survive the inevitable food shortage facing America soon.
Check out my sponsors!
Get prepared for the food shortages, Check out https://heavensharvest.com/ and use Promocode KANDISS for 10% off!!
https://linktr.ee/kandisstaylor < ALL SOCIALS
www.mystore.com/kandiss
www.mypillow.com/kandiss
www.libertywaterusa.com USE CODE: "kandiss"
Filters Suck:
https://thetriadaer.com USE CODE: "Kandiss"
https://therootbrands.com/kandisstaylor
www.southernhook.co
https://southerndreamstravel.info/
use code: KANDISS for 10% Discount
mention "Dr. Kandiss Taylor" for a 10% discount at bonniemoret.com!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2esay6-esus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-clayton-llewellen-pt.-2.html