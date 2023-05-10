BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Piers Morgan vs Kari Lake Battle it Out | Full Interview
179 views • 05/10/2023

#KariLake  #donaldtrump  #ElectionFraud  


Piers Morgan Uncensored is joined in the studio by former Republican candidate for Arizona's 2022 election Kari Lake to discuss and debate gun control in America, King Charles' coronation, Donald Trump's claim of a 'rigged' 2020 US election, whether she would run to be his Vice President and whether she will run for Senate.


Kari Lake on Monday completely destroyed liberal gun grabber Piers Morgan on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored with a rousing defense of 2nd Amendment rights.


In the process, Lake also conducted arguably the most epic takedown of Fox News yet.


Morgan queried Lake over mass shootings in America and attempted to pressure her into supporting more gun restrictions.


Lake didn’t bite and rightfully defended law abiding Americans.


There are millions. Tens of millions of gun owners in America who wouldn’t dream of doing a mass shooting.


We have a Second Amendment. It’s a God-given right. It’s in our Constitution.


More:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/watch-kari-lake-completely-destroys-snobby-british-gun-grabber-piers-morgan-on-the-2nd-amendment-and-takes-down-fox-news-in-epic-style-morgan-then-later-partially-censors-interview-video/

arizona2nd amendmentpiers morganelection fraudkari lake
