An Invisible Threat | Harmful Effects | Documentary | Microwave Technology

An Invisible Threat - We investigate the conflict of interest among different people related to microwave technology that leads us to be unprotected against the effects of this radiation on our health.





An Invisible Threat (2014)

Director: Pablo Coca

Writers: Pablo Coca, Carlos Crespo, Antonio Gallardo

Genre: Documentary

Country: Spain

Language: English





Synopsis:

We cannot see the waves, we cannot hear them, we cannot touch them, but they are all around us, invading the air, irradiating our body and the environment.





An Invisible Threat looks at the relationship between microwave technology and health, investigating the conflicts of interest among industry representatives, politicians, scientists and consumers that leave us unprotected to the effects of radiation.





Wireless networks irradiate microwaves indiscriminately across cities, villages and the countryside of all developed countries. This increasing exposure disturbs the biological processes that are essential for the healthy growth of human beings, animals and plants – it especially affects children and teenagers.





The reasonable doubt that has arisen from independent scientific reports regarding the harmful effects of these technologies has led the Council of Europe to recommend its members countries apply the Precautionary Principle. In June 2011, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a body of the World Health Organization (WHO), admitted for the first time that microwaves produced by mobile phones could be “possible carcinogens”.





Our investigation delves into three groups: the telecommunications industry (mobile telephone companies, MMF); official organisations (WHO, IARC, ICNIRP) and official scientific reports (BioInitiative, Interphone, CEFALO).





In parallel, An Invisible Threat takes in the daily life of Minerva Palomar, a woman affected by the electromagnetic hypersensitivity syndrome and the obstacles she needs to overcome in order to lead a normal life.





An Invisible Threat has a clear international focus, dealing with a social issue of global importance. Microwave effects are currently being analysed and debated in almost all developed countries. The question is, are we prepared for the answers.





Also Known As (AKA):

(original title) An Invisible Threat

Romania Amenintarea invizibila

Spain Una amenaza invisible

United Kingdom An Invisible Threat



