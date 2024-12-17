ANOTHER LARD ASS LIFE COACH TEACHES YOU HOW IT'S DONE! 🔥😯

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Hell I left out most of this creature's political ramblings. She's nuts. He? Whatever!
If you want to study psychopaths and how they get created, you could start by studying Scary Mary! She's been in and out of the doctor and hospital ever since her covid shots.
But Scary Mary adds another dimension to the story by taking that Wegovy crap. I guess she can't quit shoveling McDonald's and Little Caesar's into her big fat face hole? Damn! 🤢🤮
Sources
https://m.facebook.com/MaryKT16/
https://m.facebook.com/freshdelivery529/
https://www.robertkinglawfirm.com/personal-injury/wegovy-lawsuit/wegovy-blood-clots-lawsuit/
Music (courtesy of Warhorse!): Led Zeppelin - Dazed And Confused
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
You can help support my coffee addiction by donating here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru
Email me with info or to say hello:
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report