BREAKING: Trump Unable to Secure Bond for $454 Million Judgment in NYC Fraud Case as Marxist Tyrant Letitia James Threatens to Seize Assets





Donald Trump approached more than 30 firms to secure the $464 million bond that’s due in the civil fraud case against him — and faces “insurmountable difficulties” in doing so, his attorneys argued in court papers Monday.





The former president asked an appeals court to pause the March 25 deadline by which he must post the bond as he fights the financially crushing ruling New York Attorney General Letitia James won at trial.





“Defendants have faced what have proven to be insurmountable difficulties in obtaining an appeal bond for the full $464 million,” Trump Organization general counsel Alan Garten wrote in court papers from Monday.





