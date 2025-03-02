Aftermath of Zelensky's White House Tantrum | Protests In Greece & Romania | World News 3/2/25

World News Report: World Leaders Meet with Zelensky in a damage control move after Trump, JD Vance, and Zelensky duked it out in the White House. JD Vance mentioned videos of average Ukrainian men being kidnapped and brought to the front lines. It seems that the Ukrainian military is having a hard time recruiting. Romanians are protesting against corruption and for free and fair elections. Romania canceled their second round of elections after a right-wing populist, Calin Georgescu, unexpectedly won the first round of elections. Demonstrators are demanding Calin Georgescu’s reinstatement in the election. All that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/zelensky-tantrum-aftermath/





*NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store with 8 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%