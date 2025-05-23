© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reaper by The SoapGirls, Millie & Mie
The SoapGirls are an alternative rock band consisting of French-born, South African-raised sisters Noemie Debray ("Mie") (guitar, vocals) and Camille Debray ("Mille") (bass guitar, vocals). Camille is the elder by 11 months. The SoapGirls hit the road again in 2025 to complete their "Wild at Heart" tour of the US between May and July of that year, ahead of a planned tour of Japan, Taiwan, Europe and the UK.