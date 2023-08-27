BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Absolute proof that we can be remotely electronically tortured if we have injectable implants inside us.
Gretta Fahey
Gretta Fahey
118 followers
371 views • 08/27/2023

The following is a quote by Dr Yuval Noah Harari who is an Israeli public intellectual, historian and professor in the Department of History at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem which is to be found at the following online link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOC5jMQDNo8 .

"Humans are now hackable animals. Today we have the technology to hack humans on a massive scale."

Please check out the following online link which proves that we can all be remotely electronically harassed and tortured and I believe but can not yet prove that a tracking device has been illegally injected into me. I rejected what is known as the covid-19 vaccine so I do not know when I might have been implanted with the technology which enables evil-doers to remotely electronically harass and psychologically torture me.
https://www.igor-chudov.com/p/remote-control-of-bodily-functions.

Keywords
targeted individualsremote neural monitoringgretta faheyinternet of bodiesneuro stimulationneuro modulationinternet of brainsinternet of living thingsclaremorrisballinrobeinjectable implants
