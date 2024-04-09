TheBlaze | What’s the best way to get rich in America? Become a politician.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TheBlaze Originals | What’s the best way to get rich in America? Start a business? Get a four-year degree? Take a job on Wall Street? Wrong. The answer is get elected to Congress. Imagine buying shares in companies you regulate, or investing in defense contractors right before a war breaks out, or selling your stocks before everyone else because you found out there’s going to be a global pandemic.
The Blaze Originals team traveled to Washington, D.C. to show you how our elected officials line their pockets.
🚨Join us this Wednesday at 8 PM ET for a pre-show event hosted by
Glenn Beck and Jame Spoulos followed by an exclusive premiere of "Bought and Paid For: How Politicians Get Filthy Rich" streaming live on YouTube and BlazeTV.
