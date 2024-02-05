© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greg Abbott · America’s Governors are rallying around Texas’ historic efforts to secure the border in Joe Biden’s absence. Texas has the constitutional right to self defense in the face of this invasion at our border. We will not back down from protecting our state.
DONT FORGET the WIDE OPEN BORDER just a half mile from Eagle Pass:
We're being LIED to- It's ALL POLITICAL THEATRE! Wide OPEN Border @ Eagle Pass TX
LFA-TV can confirm that the Shelby Park staged press conference & border barricade is all optics.
A Citizen's View of the IMAGINARY BORDER WALL -half mile from EAGLE PASS
