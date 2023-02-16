© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p28gu4gb0d5
2/15/2023 Miles Guo: When ChatGPT is asked about Mr. Miles Guo, the New Federal State of China, Mr. Li Hongzhi of Falun Gong and insider information of the CCP, it gives answers that were pre-formulated by the CCP!
2/15/2023 文贵直播：当问到文贵、新中国联邦、法轮功的李洪志先生和中共内幕时，ChatGPT给出的都是共产党设定好的答案！
