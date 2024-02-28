Migrant Welfare

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crime & Freeloading
* Border security is always a top issue.
* Illegals arrested for murder and rape.
* Migrants are costing us billions, squeezing us for every penny.
* Rachel Campos-Duffy investigates secret AZ migrant shelter.
* Migrant uses baby to scam taxpayers.
* Illegals are treated better than taxpayers.
* We pay rent while they live for free.
The full segment including interview with Kevin O’Leary is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (27 February 2024)