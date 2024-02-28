Migrant Welfare

41 views • 02/28/2024

The full segment including interview with Kevin O’Leary is linked below.

* We pay rent while they live for free.

* Migrants are costing us billions, squeezing us for every penny.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.