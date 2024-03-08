A Real State of the Union: George Washington's First Annual Address

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
January 8, 1790: George Washington delivered the first message to Congress on the state of the Union. No pomp, no long partisan clapping. and the shortest ever recited by a president. The speech - especially in comparison to today’s - shows just how far modern presidents have strayed from the Constitution.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: March 8, 2024