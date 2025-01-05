The War on Speech Is Turning into a Monty Python Sketch - Truthstream Media

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A great observation by Melissa at Truthstream Media
There really is no such thing as "government" folks.
We have an Organized Crime syndicate pretending to be "government" and using "POLICY ENFORCER" THUGS to try and silence dissent, in violation of common decency AND the inalienable rights of every MAN or WOMAN on earth. The Constitution only recognizes those inalienable rights, it does not grant them
original video:
The War on Speech Is Turning into a Monty Python Sketch
Or on BitChute at: https://old.bitchute.com/video/TJew-7xG0_w/
