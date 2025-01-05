The War on Speech Is Turning into a Monty Python Sketch - Truthstream Media

A great observation by Melissa at Truthstream Media

There really is no such thing as "government" folks.





We have an Organized Crime syndicate pretending to be "government" and using "POLICY ENFORCER" THUGS to try and silence dissent, in violation of common decency AND the inalienable rights of every MAN or WOMAN on earth. The Constitution only recognizes those inalienable rights, it does not grant them





original video:

The War on Speech Is Turning into a Monty Python Sketch

https://youtu.be/TJew-7xG0_w





