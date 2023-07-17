Homes Evacuated After CSX Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails In Pennsylvania

- Homes were being evacuated early Monday after a train carrying hazardous materials derailed outside Philadelphia.

A 40-car CSX Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, just before 5 a.m. Monday, prompting emergency crews to respond to a suburban area of Whitemarsh Township.

Between 15 and 20 of the derailed cars were carrying hazardous materials, prompting a Level 2 hazmat response, Fox 29 reported.





