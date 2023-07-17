Homes Evacuated After CSX Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails In Pennsylvania

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Homes were being evacuated early Monday after a train carrying hazardous materials derailed outside Philadelphia.
A 40-car CSX Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, just before 5 a.m. Monday, prompting emergency crews to respond to a suburban area of Whitemarsh Township.
Between 15 and 20 of the derailed cars were carrying hazardous materials, prompting a Level 2 hazmat response, Fox 29 reported.
