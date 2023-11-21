Incredible Stories





Nov 20, 2023





Brian couldn’t believe that he had gone from planning his future to rolling down a hill in a matter of seconds. He was on his way to a job interview when everything changed. The choice to swerve for a moose might have just cost him his life. Miles away, Owen didn’t know that his life was going to change forever soon. All because of the actions of a bear. How the two men’s paths met is incredible. Animals can shock us and surprise us. This man got injured in a car accident, what the bear did next will leave you in shock.





↓ ↓ Keep Reading!↓ ↓ --





Sources: https://pastebin.com/

Music: Bensounds/Youtube Library





Incredible stories wants to bring via actual true stories education and entertainment to all English viewers. We publish top 10, top 5, trending stories, storytime, stories in english and interesting stories. We are inspired by channels like Wonderbot, Extreme Trends and Did You Know to make these types of video’s. Do you have an idea for a video topic? Let us know in the comments!





Subscribe so that you won’t miss our recommended stories whenever we publish a new video! Grab some popcorn and get ready for the best and most interesting stories on Youtube!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1uypMrVrNM