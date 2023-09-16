An Aussie Tells Americans About Their Own Business

In this video I tell Americans about why they need to use the American State Assemblies process to reconvey themselves back to the Land Jurisdiction and out of the clutches of the US Government Corporation, which is not the lawful American government.

As a US CITIZEN Americans have no rights, and I explain to you all why, and how to retrieve the situation.

Scroll down the page and see: Become An American State National:

Anna von Reitz is the absolute Oracle on all things, politically, to do with a lawful America.

You Americans need to know of her work, if you do not already, so get to it.

Something she wrote about the United Nations, which is absolutely correct:

https://annavonreitz.com/bloodmoney18.pdf

And this came out of the Notice to Daniel Andrews, that I show you in the video, and si as applicable to Americans as it is to Australians:

