SHaDoWCa7 sings Angels We Have Heard on High (Christmas Song)
SHaDoWCa7
SHaDoWCa7
16 followers
62 views • 12/06/2023

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
SHaDoWCa7 sings a Christmas song "Angels We Have Heard on High." Original upload on 2013-12-19.

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: Angels We Have Heard on High - Gloria In Excelsis Deo

Angels we have heard on high,
Sweetly singing o'er the plains;
And the mountains in reply,
Echoing their joyous strains;
Gloria in excelsis Deo.
Gloria in excelsis Deo!

Shepherds, why this jubilee?
Why these songs of happy cheer?
What great brightness did you see?
What glad tiding did you hear?
Gloria in excelsis Deo.
Gloria in excelsis Deo!

Come to Bethlehem and see
Him whose birth the angels sing;
Come, adore on bended knee
Christ, the Lord, the new-born King.
Gloria in excelsis Deo.
Gloria in excelsis Deo!

See him in a manger laid
Whom the angels praise above;
Mary, Joseph, lend your aid,
While we raise our hearts in love.
Gloria in excelsis Deo.
Gloria in excelsis Deo!

celebrationgodsaviorjesuschristmasmusicrelaxingpeacefulholysoothingvirgin marysoftworld peacecover songnativitymerry christmaslullabypeace on earthmangersong lyricschrist is borngood willdestiny crossshadowca7angels sing
