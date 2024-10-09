The Impact of Geofield Conditioners on Farms | EMF Protection + Bio-Conditioning

Looking to restore EMF harmony in your home, office, or farm? Visit https://essentialenergy.solutions/collections/powerconditioner to learn more about our EMF conditioners for total protection and increased farm profitability.

Join Dan Stachofsky, EMF expert and founder of Essential Energy Solutions, and Dr. Russ Newman, holistic health practitioner from the Professional Wellness Alliance, in this training video. Dan shares real success stories about the transformative impact of the GeoField AG Conditioner on both large- and small-scale farms. From restoring holistic health to cattle and livestock to improving soil quality and increasing crop yields, the benefits are clear.



