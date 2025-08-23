2025-8-23 pilgrims progress by john bunyan - audio book - edited

2025-8-23 2022-9-18 pilgrims progress by john bunyan - audio - edited

The best book I had ever read, 2nd to the bible, that let me know what the walk was going to be like as a pilgrim leaving the world behind, and all the people I would meet in the way, and how the whole world is a circus show that I needed to deny in order to enter into the kingdom of God.

I changed the lead character's name from christian to Israel, because that is who we are supposed to become, not christians. And I changed the name of jesus to christ Yahusha, uploaded the edited pdf, turned it with AI into an audio file, that now you can just play and listen to, and have your children listen to it too. Enjoy. I prayed today asking the Father how I could do more...and HE is giving me ideas; praise God!





