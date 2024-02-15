BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Our Lady: My Revelations will Fulfill in these times, Take Seriously what is Happening!
Message from our Lady to Luz de Maria on October 22nd, 2023

-------------

You are in the final stretch of the fulfillment of My Prophecies

In the midst of diseases, of new dispositions to move from one country to another, in continual strife and attacks between countries, war takes weight and explodes... Without waiting, without delay, convert now, My children

My beloved Angel of Peace comes to the aid of those who ask Him to bring down the devil, to remove him from the human creatures who live with a heart of stone flooded by materialistic interests and foreign to living according to the Will of My Divine Son.

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5684-you-are-in-the-final-stretch-of-the-fulfillment-of-my-prophecies/




