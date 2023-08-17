Blue Steal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Libs’ 2024 Election Interference Plot
* Plandemic 2.0: push more ’rona hysteria.
* Implement a mass voter registration/mail-in ballot scheme.
* Censor social media to stop anyone from exposing the scam.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 17 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v38hl1c-the-plot-to-interfere-in-the-2024-election-ep.-2069-08172023.html