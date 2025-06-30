BrightLearn - Vegetables II: Fabaceae, Liliaceae, Solanaceae, and Umbelliferae Edited by Jaime Prohens and Fernando Nuez

"Vegetables II: Fabaceae, Liliaceae, Solanaceae, and Umbelliferae" is a comprehensive exploration of the science and history behind some of the world's most cherished vegetables, focusing on four major botanical families: Fabaceae (Leguminosae), Liliaceae, Solanaceae, and Umbelliferae (Apiaceae). Edited by Jaime Prohens and Fernando Nuez, the book is structured into eight chapters that delve into the origin, domestication, varietal groups, genetic resources, breeding achievements and future goals for these crops. The authors, experienced breeders themselves, provide detailed insights into the agronomic and physiological traits that make these vegetables unique, as well as the breeding techniques that have been developed to enhance them. The book offers a historical perspective, tracing the evolution of these crops from their early domestication to their current status, highlighting the enduring popularity of vegetables like garden peas, which have been cultivated for centuries. It also emphasizes the importance of integrating modern biotechnologies, such as molecular markers and genetic transformation, into breeding programs to improve yield, quality and resistance to diseases and pests. Beyond the scientific aspects, the book acknowledges the collaborative efforts of numerous contributors and the support of publishers, underscoring the human element in the advancement of vegetable breeding. This book is an invaluable resource for breeders, researchers and vegetable enthusiasts alike, offering a rich tapestry of information that deepens our understanding and appreciation of these essential crops.





