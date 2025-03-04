NO ZELENSKY in Ukraine’s future – GOP Senator

Zelensky has been brainwashed by European and US globalist groups, who assured that they will continue sending money to Kiev to keep the Ukraine conflict raging on, Thomas Tuberville said, stressing that they “couldn't be more wrong.”

“Zelensky, for some reason, wants this war to keep going […] and is going to play hardball. But you know what? He's not even in the game,” the senator emphasized.

Tuberville suggested that it could be Putin and Trump who would make a decision on the future of Ukraine.



