Longest Range Infrared Visibility over Utah. -- FEAST YOUR EYES ..!!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
52 views • 3 weeks ago

Weather was excellent and I brought my Sony camcorder with a IR 950nm filter to reveal the vastness of the earth.


www.youtube.com/@jtolanmedia1


Journal of Geocentric Cosmology (Steven Alonzo)

https://www.youtube.com/@JournalofGeocentricCosmology/videos


The Flat Earth Archive

https://www.youtube.com/@theflateartharchive7915/videos


Taboo Conspiracy [Mirror]

https://www.youtube.com/@tabooconspiracymirror1389/featured


Hangman1128

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHygWFStecxDHm3dgIZEixg


THE FLAT EARTH WARRIORZ

https://www.youtube.com/@the_flat_earth_warriorz/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

J Tolan

https://www.youtube.com/@jtolanmedia1/videos

real sciencetruthflat earth
