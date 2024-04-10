ECLIPSE 4/8/2024. CERN. KEY. BRIDGE. DOOR. BOTTOMLESS PIT. KING OVER THEM. REVELATION 9:11 APOLLYON.

Just over 7 years to the day, I was shown this image and The Holy Spirit moved me to study it and save it. You can find the image in Drudge archive 4/6/2017. Today it was brought back to me strongly and I was moved to post this. The king of Revelation 9:11emerging from the pit through a nuke? Could the nuke simply be representing a collider 'collision' at CERN? Opening the door/pit? Connecting the BRIDGE? Has the KEY been given? Is this eclipse the KEY? Did the Key Bridge 13 days prior portend this? IDK, we'll see:) 1Pe 4:7 But the end of all things is at hand: be ye therefore sober, and watch unto prayer.

1Pe 4:8 And above all things have fervent charity among yourselves: for charity shall cover the multitude of sins.





God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!





The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.





