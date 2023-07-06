NEW VAX DAMAGE TREATMENT Your Gut Health Before and After the COVID~19 Vaccine - Is it Better, the Same, or Worse?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Sabine Hazan in this Epoch Times Interview gives unexpected information about the side effects of the COVID~19 "vaccine". She includes information about vaccinated nursing mothers. The beneficial gut bacteria she discusses is Bifidobacterium which was called Lactobacillus Bifidus before the 1960s. Bifidobacterium is a probiotic usually found in many health food products but has been absent when the products were tested.