

Dr. Jane Ruby





Paul Alexander on Robert Malone, mRNA Technology & Medical Censorship

mRNA technologyRobert W MalonePeter BregginDr Jane RubyCovid fraudPandemic fraudFrontline doctorsCensorship pandemicMalone lawsuit

415

5

EmbedShare

9.53K

150

Paul Alexander discusses his experiences with Robert Malone and his opinion of Malone’s lawsuit against the Breggins and Dr. Jane. Alexander states Malone didn’t have the role he claims in developing mRNA. He believes Malone should be developing an antidote to mRNA instead of suing people over differences of opinions. The frontline doctors C19 group was supposed to fight medical censorship, but tried to censor him. Alexander says those frontline doctors are frauds and hypocrites, and are only enriching themselves.

mRNA technology, Robert W Malone, Peter Breggin, Dr Jane Ruby, Covid fraud, Pandemic fraud, Frontline doctors, Censorship pandemic, Malone lawsuit

PLEASE SUPPORT ME THROUGH MY SPONSORS TO KEEP THE SHOW GOING (Thanks!)

MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)

GOLDCO: https://link.goldco.com/djr (Get up to $10K in FREE Silver with your qualified account!)

Shedding Relief: https://www.airwaterhealing.com/ (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)

The Tower Garden: https://drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

Fall Asleep Fast and Stay Asleep: https://www.sleepbreakthrough.com/ruby

Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)

CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/

GET YOUR DR. JANE MERCH

https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/

MY PREPPER BUY LIST

I receive a small commission when you buy. Thank You in advance.

Solar Flashlights: https://amzn.to/40jfJfZ

Solar Oven: https://amzn.to/3LPoafp

Solar Powered Generator: https://amzn.to/42l0TYe

Propane Generator: https://amzn.to/3FxguKL

Rechargable Batteries: https://amzn.to/42jQ20P

Solar Battery Charger: https://amzn.to/42o0MeM

Food Dehydrator: https://amzn.to/3Ly6FA6

Emergency Survival Food (non-GMO): https://amzn.to/3lfOYdS