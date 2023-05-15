The Antichrist and the Beast! A Warning to the Whole World by Our Lord!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother & Refuge of the End Times
May 14, 2023
Maria Valtorta received private revelations from Jesus Christ from 1943-1950. She compiled these revelations into a book "The Gospel As Revealed To Me", previously called "The Poem Of The Man-God". In one of these revelations, she was given a vision of Satan (Beast) by our Lord as a warning to the whole world so that “as few unfortunates as possible end up in his clutches”.
