© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2ha2va3bdb
0515 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast
中国的教堂、清真寺和庙宇都被反上帝的中共所控制。
The churches and mosques, and temples in China are controlled by the CCP, which is anti-God.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #nfsc
#mosenglish #moschinese
#takedowntheccp
@waynedupreeshow @NFSCSpeaks