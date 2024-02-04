Manganese Deficiency -- and Its Associated Diseases -- Caused by Glyphosate Toxicity and How to Compensate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video going over Drs. Samsel & Seneff's peer-reviewed article titled, “Glyphosate, pathways to modern diseases III: Manganese, neurological diseases, and associated pathologies” mentioning how glyphosate can cause manganese deficiency and what to do about it. For the full article on Research Gate, click-on: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/274005953_Glyphosate_pathways_to_modern_diseases_III_Manganese_neurological_diseases_and_associated_pathologies
To share the "Powerpoint" via Google Drive, use:
Get 22 trace minerals and put the purest, more alkaline salt into your body by clicking-on my Richway distributor link at:
(full, original link: https://www.bio-mats.com/danny/detoxi-300hrs-bamboo-salt
If you have questions, contact Richway's #1 distributor and product expert, Ron Guerra, in Alabama:
m: 303.915.7707
and tell him that Danny Tseng of Linktr.ee/Biomat referred you.
(to share the 2-page Detoxi Salt flyer with your loved ones, use: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiFlyer
To get over 70 trace minerals – and a VEGAN source of Omega-3 essential fatty acids from the very BOTTOM of the food chain with marine phytoplankton – found in Oceans Alive 2.0, click-on my Activation Products’ affiliate link at: tinyurl.com/BetterThanKrill
To share Oceans Alive with others and earn 30% commissions by becoming a FREE Activation Products affiliate (you can be anywhere in the world but we’re currently shipping products from our Colorado, USA warehouse to the entire USA, Canada, & Australia, mostly), fill-out: bit.ly/JoinActivation and REMEMBER to enter “affiliate Danny Tseng” under “How did you hear about Activation Products?”
For a free online copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
To view more videos on my “Glyphosate & GMO Guy” Brighteon video channel, visit:
brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy
(to share the channel, use either: https://tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel OR WhatIsRoundup.com
Lastly, if you: place an order for the glyphosate test kit and/or the Detoxi Salt, please forward me a copy of your order confirmation email to either:
[email protected] OR [email protected] so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP!
If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:
tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,
and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727
To share this video, use: