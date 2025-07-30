5G: How people suffer from mobile phone radiation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The new documentary film from the Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation "Stralskyddsstiftelsen" reports on the health risks of the new 5G mobile phone radiation. This technology with up to a hundred times higher levels of microwave radiation has a faster transmission speed, but at a high price! Studies on health effects on humans and the environment have not been carried out. Lennart Hardell, Professor of Oncology and his team, is so far the only person to have carried out studies on the health effects of this technology on people in real life. In this documentary, people also report on how 5G affects the lives of those affected.