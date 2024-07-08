BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2012 London Olympics - Covid Madness in Our Faces - Birth of a child = new hybrid race
131 views • 10 months ago

https://theholyface.org

https://rumble.com/user/MaryTanasy/playlists

https://ugetube.com/@MaryTanasy


THE EVIL DEVILS PLANNED THIS YEARS AGO!!!

What is pharmakeia in the Bible?

The Greek word pharmakeia appears in Galatians 5:20 and Revelation 18:23. Terms from the same root word appear in Revelation 9:21, Revelation 21:8, and Revelation 22:15. These are typically translated into English as “sorcery,” “witchcraft,” or “sorcerer.” Ancient Greek uses of pharmakeia closely mirror the generic modern English word drugs ; the same Greek root word produced English terms such as pharmacy and pharmacist

Credits to: Hidden under Sinai

