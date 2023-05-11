BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Interview With Former Google Developer & Founder of ScreenSharing Platform - CRANKWHEEL.COM
Seeking Nexus
Seeking Nexus
11 views • 05/11/2023

Your host of the QuotersCast and licensed insurance agent Renee talks to Joi Sigurdsson who has had a lengthy and fruitful 25 year career as a software developer.

Joi spent 10 years at Google working on projects like the Chrome browser. Since 2015, he and his business partner (who is an insurance agent) have been running CrankWheel.com. It's a screen sharing platform that allows salespeople to instantly demonstrate a project through their phone to a client - without the need for clunky, time wasting apps like Zoom or conference calling. The prospect or client never has to use their camera or download anything. They just click a link and voila!


Find Joi at these internet spaces: CRANKWHEEL - https://crankwheel.com

Joi's Old School Homepage - https://joisig.com/

Crankwheel's YT channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Crankwheel


 QUOTERSCAST #9

_________________________________________

Thanks for listening. Have a prosperous day.
https://wikiquoters.podbean.com-- The QuotersCast - "We make insurance cool!"

Visit WikiQuoters here: https://wikiquoters.org - "Where a Licensed Agent Picks Up the FIRST Time."

BYOB Blog - https://wikiquoters.com

Contact us at: [email protected] 

bitcoinrothschildbanking systemfed reservecbdcalternative bankingbe your own bankalt bankingcrankwheeljoi sigurdsson
