Beyond The Red Wall [2007 - Peter Rowe]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://vimeo.com/370351604 http://www.david-kilgour.com/2007/Dec_06_2007_01a.htm
From Vimeo:
"This documentary of mine was the subject of intense controversy when the Chinese government successfully prevented CBC-TV from showing it. After much press coverage in newspapers around the world, and some editing, the film was finally shown. This is the original, unedited version of the film."