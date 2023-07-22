Col. Lawrence Wilkerson: NATO Will SPLIT if Russia-NATO War in Ukraine Continues, Nuclear War Threat

On this episode of Going Underground, we speak to ex-US Secretary of State Colin Powell’s Chief of Staff and retired US Army Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson. He discusses the advert he along with his co-signers put in the New York Times urging people to see the proxy war in Ukraine from Russia’s eyes, the rising threat of a tactical nuclear exchange and why he is more worried of a nuke being used by Washington or another party than Moscow using a nuclear weapon, why he believes NATO is likely to disintegrate if the Russia-NATO proxy war in Ukraine continues for a long period, the bankruptcy of the US economy and its declining ability to militarily dominate and sanction others, whether Donald Trump can end the proxy war in Ukraine and much more.

