Israel launched a penetrating campaign in North Gaza taking heavy blows in the field

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Israeli occupation army launched a massive media campaign that it had penetrated and occupied new territory north of Gaza. In the video, Zionist enter the city from the border in the suburb of Beit Hanoun. In clashes between Al-Qassam Brigade of Hamas military wing and Israeli forces west of Erez crossing, they received heavy blows that destroyed vehicles and one soldier was killed.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY