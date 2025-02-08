Fighting for medical freedom special part 3 ~ Science or Religion ~

In today's discussion we will be talking about religious base science as opposed to evidence based science. In fact we will present a summary and introduction to episode three of (the truth about vaccines presents remedy: science or Religion). Finally, we will share TTAV presents remedy episode 3: science or religion.





References





- TTAV presents Remedy

https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- Horsemen of the apocalypse: the men who are destroying life on earth and what it means to our children

https://annas-archive.org/md5/b56114180e59bf0e247eecd88858eb13

- TROUBLED WATER: SAINTS, SINNERS, TRUTH AND LIES ABOUT THE GLOBAL WATER CRISIS; ED. BY ANITA RODDICK

https://annas-archive.org/md5/aa3b1af9d0a99990ae8f2fd728610371



