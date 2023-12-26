Steven Mosher on the Increasingly Antagonistic U.S.-China Relations

The New American's Steve Bonta interviews internationally recognized China expert Steven Mosher about U.S.-China relations. Back in 1979, Mosher was the first American socialist scientist to visit the communist mainland. As a result of his visit, he was able to expose China's policy of forced abortions and for his efforts incurred the wrath of the regime. He is also the author of a number of important books on China including A Mother’s Ordeal: One Woman’s Fight Against China’s One-Child Policy, Hegemon: China’s Plan to Dominate Asia and the World, and Broken Earth: The Rural Chinese. And he is president of the Population Research Institute, which is anti-abortion and anti-population control. During a time when U.S.-China's relations are becoming increasingly antagonistic, Mosher's knowledge and insights are particularly valuable.
