BUD GREEN TELLS WALLY GEORGE THAT NANCY REAGAN SMOKED POT❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
115 views • 5 months ago

Pete Guither [pronounced gÄ«‘-thÉ™r] is a drug policy reform expert and an unapologetic advocate of ending prohibition as it exists today. He is editor of the popular drug policy reform blog: DrugWarRant.com, and Executive Director of the Prohibition Isn’t Free Foundation.


https://www.drugwarrant.com/


http://www.prohibitionisntfree.org/


In early 1991, Kitty Kelley, known for writing unflattering biographies, wrote a biography of Nancy Reagan claiming that the former First Lady and "Just Say No" advocate had smoked marijuana. Rev. Bud Green visited Hot Seat to claim that a friend of his had smoked pot with Nancy Reagan.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PI7-BXbT0Ww


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9pmx77 [thanks to https://pngtree.com/freepng/bong-and-weed-cartoon_8535712.html 🖼]


https://pot.tv/video/2004/06/24/high-society-reagan-drugs/


https://neptsdepths.blogspot.com/2012/07/if-you-havent-got-anything-nice-to-say.html


https://www.bookey.app/book/nancy-reagan


https://archive.thinkprogress.org/the-disastrous-legacy-of-nancy-reagans-just-say-no-campaign-fd24570bf109/


https://people.com/celebrity/nancy-reagan-controversial-moments/


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3479409/Just-say-no-Nancy-Reagan-influential-anti-drug-crusader-height-crack-cocaine-epidemic-despite-critics-deriding-efforts-simplistic.html


Dubya too❗


https://ar.inspiredpencil.com/pictures-2023/barack-obama-young-smoking-weed


https://www.mic.com/articles/135384/the-surprisingly-few-presidents-who-have-actually-admitted-to-smoking-pot


Kneepads, as well❗


https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/kamala-harris-smoked-marijuana-college-calls-legalization/story?id=60992119

nancy reaganbud greenwally georgekitty kelleyjust say no psyopdrugwarrant
