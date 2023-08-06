Pitiful Animal





I heard the cry, felt the endless sadness of her mother and daughter in the cold winter.





Berry and two puppies were locked in a rusty iron cage by someone

I heard their cries, felt their earnest eyes and endless sadness

Their plight touched the heart of anyone who witnessed it.

They needed urgent medical attention.

That's why I needed to get them out of here quickly.





Mother dog Berry and boy Mango had filariasis, skin problems were not too serious.

Only Richie, her daughter was having huge problems.

She refused to eat and had no energy so she was given fluids and serum.

But she was allergic to serum injections.

So after the injection, her face was swollen and deformed.

She couldn't even open her eyes and was constantly bleeding.

The little girl itched and hurt, but there was no treatment for her skin

I was trying to help all three of them survive and live a new life.

