10 - The Evidence – The Biblical End Times Sings: The great Tribulation
70 views • 6 months ago

In this third video of the second part of the series "The Evidence", we will discuss the Biblical signs of the "great tribulation".

Various prophecies will be interpreted on the basis of which, in the second part, we will try to understand what the Great Tribulation will be like.

Biblical prophecies indicate that the period of the pre-tribulation and that of the great Tribulation are 7 years.

Each period of 7 years is always divided by an intermediate period of 42 months.

So seven in the Bible identifies a fixed period of complete fulfillment.


The video clip series “the Evidence” explains what is really happening in these particular times and what future events will be.

The videos are divided into two groups: the first deals with exceptional astronomical events that will happen and the second the Biblical signs of the end times.

The studies both lead to an epochal conclusion: the return of Jesus is imminent.

Keywords
apocalypsearmageddonreturn of jesusgreat tribulationsupernovabiblical last timesbibical last daysreturn od jesus
