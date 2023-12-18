Republicans Supported the Security State’s Spy Provision

If it weren’t for Republicans, the defense bill couldn’t have passed with Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act as part of it. Many Republicans — including former presidential candidates — opposed Freedom Caucus members’ efforts to separate the spy provision from the rest of the defense bill. We name some of the Republicans who sided with the National Security State, and discuss whether “MAGA” Mike Johnson’s honeymoon with constitutionalists is over.
